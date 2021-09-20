Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,714 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 297,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $627,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

