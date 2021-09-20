Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.70 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.