WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 15,805 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

