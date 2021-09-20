WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 2,471 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

