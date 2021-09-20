WFA of San Diego LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.