WFA of San Diego LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

