WFA of San Diego LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

AMGN opened at $219.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

