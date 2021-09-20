WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 0.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

