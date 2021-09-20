Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1544 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

