WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,389 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.25% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,928,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,231,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WSC stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

