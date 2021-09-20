WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

