WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $574,000 Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VEC opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

