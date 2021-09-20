WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $160.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

