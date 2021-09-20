WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,652 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

