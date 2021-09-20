WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,751 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

