Wolverine Trading LLC Reduces Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AXT by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $7.92 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

