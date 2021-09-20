Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.