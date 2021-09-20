World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,070.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,095.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,919.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

