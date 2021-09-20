World Asset Management Inc Has $522,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

