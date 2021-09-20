World Asset Management Inc Sells 228 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.99 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.