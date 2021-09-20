Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.62

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Worley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

