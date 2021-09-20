Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $974.11 or 0.02221574 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $331,196.83 and $15,967.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

