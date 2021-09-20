W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.02). W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

