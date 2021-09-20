Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.27

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 5230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 779.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $54,208,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 320.2% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,032 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

