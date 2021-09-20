Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.27

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 5230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

