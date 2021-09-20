YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and $1.03 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 125,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

