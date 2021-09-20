Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,692. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.