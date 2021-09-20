Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,479. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

