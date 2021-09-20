Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$2.32 EPS

Analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings of ($3.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,032. BioVie has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.