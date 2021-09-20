Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,264. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

