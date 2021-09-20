Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $23.06. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

