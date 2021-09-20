Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $467.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.30 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CoreCivic by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.