Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,210. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.39.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,530 shares of company stock worth $40,898,190. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 7.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

