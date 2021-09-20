Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 675,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

