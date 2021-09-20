Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

SHOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

