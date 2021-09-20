Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

SHOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.