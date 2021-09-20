Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report sales of $471.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.