Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million.

APDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,815. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.