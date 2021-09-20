Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post sales of $123.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.91 million to $128.41 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $471.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $613.15 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

