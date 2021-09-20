Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $105.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

