Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

