Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.06. 2,159,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.