Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report $37.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE TNK opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

