Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,297. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

