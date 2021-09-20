Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

