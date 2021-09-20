Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post $781.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the lowest is $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

