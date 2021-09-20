Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,094. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.