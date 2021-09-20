Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,094. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

