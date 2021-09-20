Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.