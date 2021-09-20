Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.92. 3,607,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

