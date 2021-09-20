Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.76. Catalent reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $136.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

