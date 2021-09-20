Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coty posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.35 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

